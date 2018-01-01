HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Neymar Turns 26 Ahead of Champions League Duel with Real Madrid



PARIS – Brazilian forward Neymar turned 26 on Monday, just 10 days before the anticipated first leg of the Champions League’s last 16 between his team, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.



The Brazilian forward, whose transfer from Barcelona to PSG was the most expensive deal in soccer history, held an extravagant birthday party on Sunday night to which he invited more than 150 people.



All Paris Saint-Germain players, including Uruguayan forward Edison Cavani, Neymar’s main rival on the team, appeared at the event near the Elysee Palace.



Some photos from the party were posted on social media, including images showing Cavani dancing, while goalkeeper Kevin Terrap was shown kissing girlfriend Izabel Goulart.



Photographers were banned from entering the venue.



The party was held two days before PSG faces Sochaux in the French Cup’s last-16 game, after which the squad will take on Toulouse on Saturday in Ligue 1 before playing Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.



PSG coach Unai Emery, who attended the party, said Sunday was the right day for the party so it would not distract players from team preparations, adding that such events were good for team morale.



