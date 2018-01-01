 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Neymar Turns 26 Ahead of Champions League Duel with Real Madrid

PARIS – Brazilian forward Neymar turned 26 on Monday, just 10 days before the anticipated first leg of the Champions League’s last 16 between his team, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward, whose transfer from Barcelona to PSG was the most expensive deal in soccer history, held an extravagant birthday party on Sunday night to which he invited more than 150 people.

All Paris Saint-Germain players, including Uruguayan forward Edison Cavani, Neymar’s main rival on the team, appeared at the event near the Elysee Palace.

Some photos from the party were posted on social media, including images showing Cavani dancing, while goalkeeper Kevin Terrap was shown kissing girlfriend Izabel Goulart.

Photographers were banned from entering the venue.

The party was held two days before PSG faces Sochaux in the French Cup’s last-16 game, after which the squad will take on Toulouse on Saturday in Ligue 1 before playing Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

PSG coach Unai Emery, who attended the party, said Sunday was the right day for the party so it would not distract players from team preparations, adding that such events were good for team morale.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved