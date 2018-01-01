HOME | Paraguay

Mennonites Kidnapped by Paraguayan Rebels Released



ASUNCION – Two Mennonites kidnapped by the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) last year were released on Monday, a military spokesman said.



Franz Hiebert, 32, and Bernard Blatz, 22, were set free at a ranch in Concepcion province, counterinsurgency task force spokesman Lt. Col. Victor Urdapilleta said.



Hiebert was taken to Asuncion for medical treatment, Manitoba Mennonite settlement spokesman Cornelio Penner told EFE.



“He’s very weak and has some small wounds,” Penner said, adding that the farmer “is having health problems.”



Penner, however, did not say whether Hiebert had been ill before the EPP kidnapped him.



Blatz, for his part, “is doing fine,” Penner said.



Hiebert disappeared in late August 2017 while riding a tractor in a field on a farm in northern Paraguay, while Blatz was kidnapped in early September in the same region of the country.



