 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kenyan Government Allows Two TV Stations Back on Air after State-Imposed Shutdown

NAIROBI – Kenya’s government allowed on Monday two of four private television networks to resume broadcasting following a state-imposed shutdown that lasted for seven consecutive days, the two networks reported.

The government cut transmissions at the four networks and their affiliated radio stations on Jan. 30, after they broadcast coverage of the unsanctioned “inauguration” ceremony of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in which he proclaimed himself the “people’s president.”

“Government switches NTV and KTN News back on after seven days Citizen TV remains shut,” NTV Kenya said on its Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Kenyan police fired tear gas to disperse activists protesting against both the government’s closure of the television stations and the arrest of opposition members.

The peaceful demonstrations in front of the office of the Interior Minister, which had been called for by human rights groups, were broken up as they marched toward government offices in Nairobi’s central business district.

Activists held signs calling for the “Right to Broadcast, Right to Record, #mediafreedom” as the government continued to defy an order from Kenya’s Supreme Court to allow the stations to return to the air.

Demonstrators also protested the arrest of several members of the National Super Alliance (NASA), the coalition led by Odinga, for having participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

One of those arrested, the lawyer who administrated Odinga’s “oath of office,” Miguna Miguna, had yet to be freed on bail, despite the fact that the Supreme Court ordered his release on Friday, the day of his arrest.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i had previously stated that the TV shutdown would remain until the coverage of the ceremony was investigated, deeming it a “serious breach of security.”

However, the Supreme Court ordered the networks to be reopened until the case presented by activist Okiya Omtatah against the shutdown is heard in court on Feb. 14.

The Supreme Court had initially overturned the result of the Aug. 8 election, which saw Uhuru Kenyatta re-elected as president, due to apparent “irregularities and illegalities.”

The re-run election in October 2017 was then boycotted by the opposition party NASA and its leader Odinga, who refused to recognize Kenyatta as the legitimate president, claiming adequate steps had not been taken to ensure the vote was free and fair.

Due to NASA’s sitting out the re-run election, Kenyatta won 98 percent of the vote.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved