Spanish Dancer Honors Argentine Choreographer in Uruguay



MONTEVIDEO – Spanish dancer Igor Yebra said in an interview with EFE that it was an “honor and a great responsibility” to succeed Argentine choreographer Julio Bocca, who has directed Uruguay’s National Ballet company for seven years.



The 43-year-old Yebra said this was not the first time that Bocca had recommended him for the job, adding that the Argentine choreographer proposed making a change years ago.



“At first, I couldn’t believe it, since he is always making jokes,” Yebra said, adding that back then he told Bocca he should continue “the splendid work he had been doing and which, really, only he could do.”



Yebra said he agreed to become the new director of the Sodre National Ballet (BNS) because he saw that the 50-year-old Bocca “was more tired.”



“To consolidate the work done by someone like Julio Bocca is, truly, an honor and a great responsibility,” said Yebra, who was born in Bilbao.



Yebra, the principal dancer with the Ballet de l’Opera National de Bordeaux from 2006-2016, said that despite having a decades-old friendship with Bocca, the Argentine never gave him any advice since that “is not his style.”



“The job he passes on to me is, in some areas, simple, and in other areas very complicated,” Yebra said.



