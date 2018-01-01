 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
  HOME | USA

Trump Rejects Universal Healthcare, Says It’s Going Broke in UK

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump criticized Democrats on Monday for pushing public healthcare with universal coverage paid for with large tax increases, while noting that in the UK people are protesting because the healthcare system is going broke and doesn’t work.

“The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working,” Trump said on his Twitter account.

The president added that the “Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!”

Trump was reacting to a big demonstration over the weekend in the UK which, strangely enough, demanded even more funds for the National Health Service (NHS), which provides medical coverage for all British people paid for with government funds.

The president’s tweet came after Nigel Farage, former leader of the ultra-nationalist UKIP party, appeared in the United States on “Fox and Friends” on the conservative Fox News channel, one of Trump’s favorites, where the guest from the UK spoke about the demonstration in London.

Despite their majority in Congress, Trump and the Republicans have been unable to repeal Obamacare, as the healthcare reform promoted by his predecessor, Barack Obama, is known, and which expanded medical coverage to millions more Americans, though it is far from being a universal healthcare system.

Last year, the former contender for the Democratic presidential candidacy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, presented a bill for universal public healthcare in the United States, which received some support from Democrats but has little chance of surviving in Congress.
 

