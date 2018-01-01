 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mexican League’s Lobos BUAP in Turmoil as Losses Mount, Relegation Looms

MEXICO CITY – Lobos BUAP, which is reeling after coming away with a tie and four losses in the Mexican league’s Clausura 2018 tournament, is fighting to stay in the First Division.

The solid performances by Veracruz and Atlas in the tournament’s fifth round of play have made the Puebla-based Lobos’ situation even more precarious.

America blew out the Lobos 5-1 on Saturday, sending coach Rafael Puente’s team into next-to-last place in the standings and raising the real possibility that the team could be relegated to the Second Division in April.

The Lobos made it to the First Division just last May and need the combination of a winning streak and losses by Veracruz to avoid relegation.

Coach Guillermo Vazquez’s Veracruz squad, for its part, edged Queretaro 1-0, keeping its hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Atlas, which is playing under new coach Ruben Romano, beat Cruz Azul 2-1.

On Saturday, Romano will play the Lobos BUAP, who will be facing the specter of relegation in each of their upcoming matches.
 

