 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

Spanish Citizens Poll Show More Concern about Corruption Than for Catalonia

MADRID – Spaniards were becoming increasingly concerned about corruption while lingering worries about a separatist movement in the northeastern region of Catalonia had subsided in January compared to the previous month, according to the latest report from the country’s Center for Sociological Studies (CIS) released on Monday.

CIS data showed a 35.1 percent of respondents said corruption was a cause for concern, a 3.4 percent rise compared to December 2017, while the number of those for whom the pro-independence developments in Catalonia was a continued source of worry dropped by 1.8 percent to 14.9 percent overall.

However, it was the unemployment situation that proved top of the agenda for those who took part in the study, with 65.8 percent of participants indicating that it was a major preoccupation, a touch less than the 66.8 percent in the last report.

Therefore, corruption currently stood in the second position, politicians come in third (24.3 percent), economy-related problems hold their previous fourth position (23 percent) and Catalonia remains in fifth place, although with a slightly lower percentage.

Overall, Spain’s political situation continued being perceived by 69.9 percent of respondents as “bad” or “very bad” compared to 73.4 percent that thought so in December.

On the other hand, respondents who saw the situation as “good” or “very good” totaled 3.4 percent while the previous poll gave a 3.1 percent figure.

The January 2018 national sociological barometer took place Jan. 2-14 and was responded by 2,477 Spaniards, 18 years and older, spread throughout 47 provinces with a 95.5 percent confidence level.
 

