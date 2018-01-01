 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Eagles Fans Stage Wild Celebrations across Philadelphia after Super Bowl Win

PHILADELPHIA – Fans celebrated into the early morning hours Monday across Philadelphia after the Eagles edged the New England Patriots 41-33 to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Streets in downtown Philadelphia filled with jubilant fans as soon as the game ended on Sunday night, with Eagles diehards toasting Nick Foles, the backup quarterback who led the team to victory.

Fans were delirious after the Eagles, who won a National Football League (NFL) title 58 years ago but had never been able to win a championship in the Super Bowl era, finally hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

The majority of the celebrations were peaceful, but police did report some incidents during the night of fires being set and vandalism. Police began clearing the streets at 1:30 am.

The Eagles are expected to arrive home on Monday and a parade is planned to honor the team on Wednesday.
 

