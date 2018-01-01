 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Froome Picks Spanish Ruta del Sol as 2018 Debut Event despite Doping Case

MADRID – British cyclist Chris Froome, currently under investigation for failing a doping test for performance-enhancing substances during the most recent Vuelta a España, announced on Monday that the Spanish Ruta del Sol will be his debut race for the 2018 season, Team Sky said on its website.

The Ruta del Sol, which Froome won in 2015, is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14, with a route between Mijas and Granada in Spain’s Andalusia region, ending Feb. 18 with an individual time trial in Barbate.

Regarding allegations that Froome used banned substances during last summer’s Vuelta a España, the British cyclist said “I’m confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened and I’m working hard with the team to do that.”

“Obviously I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty. I completely get why there has been so much interest and speculation,” he added.

In the last week of the Vuelta a España, which Froome ended up winning, a drug test showed he had levels of the asthma medication salbutamol that were double the allowed amount, and he risks being disqualified and suspended.

Team Sky’s statement said on Monday the team had been “providing information to the UCI regarding Chris’s use of his asthma medication at last year’s Vuelta a España.”

Froome can, however, compete without restrictions until the investigation is resolved, although the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) president, David Lapprtient, has asked the British team not to compete while the case is still open.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved