

UK Court Rejects US Extradition Request against Alleged Hacker Lauri Love



LONDON – An alleged British computer hacker who challenged a United States extradition request over classified information he is suspected of stealing from state agencies had his appeal granted on Monday by the United Kingdom’s High Court.



Two judges, Lord Chief Justice Burnett and Justice Ouseley, said Lauri Love’s appeal against his extradition to the US had been granted.



“Lauri Love wins appeal against extradition,” a tweet on the United Kingdom’s judiciary account said.



Love, 32, is wanted in the US for allegedly cyber-hacking American agencies in a series of attacks in 2012 and 2013, an offense punishable by up to 99 years in jail.



The agencies concerned included the FBI, the Federal Reserve, NASA and the Department of Defense.



