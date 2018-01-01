 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Turkey President Meets with Pope Francis amid Protests in Rome

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis welcomed Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Vatican on Monday for a meeting that took place amid boosted security and pro-Kurdish protests in Rome.

Erdogan arrived with his 16-strong entourage, which included his wife, Emine Erdogan, and attended a closed-door meeting with the head of the Catholic Church that lasted for 50 minutes, longer than the normal time period afforded to visiting world leaders.

Although the Vatican was yet to publish an outline of the pair’s discussion, the controversy over the status of Jerusalem, which United States President Donald Trump recently recognized as the capital of Israel, was set to be high on the agenda.

Erdogan has led the backlash against Trump’s decision, calling instead for the ancient holy city, the majority-Palestinian east of which is occupied by Israel since 1967, to be officially recognized as the capital of Palestine.

It was the first visit by a Turkish president to the Vatican in 59 years and one that was met with protests in the Italian capital city of Rome, as pro-Kurdish demonstrators vented their opposition to Erdogan’s military incursion against United States-backed Kurdish YPG militias in the Syrian enclave of Afrin.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist affiliate of its more habitual homegrown enemy, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought a low-level insurgency against the Turkish state for three decades.

As is custom, Francis and Erdogan swapped parting gifts. The Turkish president gave the Pope a panoramic picture of Istanbul and several books and in return received a medallion that Francis said represented the angel of peace and justice against the demon of war.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved