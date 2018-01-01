 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dustin Johnson Leads World Golf Ranking; Jon Rahm 2nd

NEW YORK – United States golfers held half of the Top 10 places in the World Golf Ranking released on Monday, with Dustin Johnson continuing to hold the lead with an average of 10.74 points, followed by Spain’s Jon Rahm in second and Jordan Speith in third.

While still far from the Top 10, India’s Shubhankar Sharma jumped from 193rd to 72nd place, hot off his win at the Malaysian Open on Sunday.

US golfers Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka came in fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively.

England’s Justin Rose held the fifth position, ahead of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama in sixth, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in eighth and Australia’s Jason Day in tenth.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia was just shy of the Top 10 in 11th place, while further down the rankings Rafael Cabrera Bello was in the 21st spot.

The current golf Top 10 rankings and average points are as follows:

  1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.74


  2. Jon Rahm (Spain) 9.37


  3. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.64


  4. Justin Thomas (USA) 7.97


  5. Justin Rose (England) 7.44


  6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.26


  7. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.69


  8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5.96


  9. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.90


  10. Jason Day (Australia) 5.80
 

