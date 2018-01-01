HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wozniacki Leads WTA Rankings; Görges Enters Top 10



LONDON – Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki maintained the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, while Germany’s Julia Görges managed to leap into the Top 10 for the first time in her career.



Having won the 2018 Australian Open title, Wozniacki returned in last week’s ranking to world No. 1 for the first time since 2012, replacing Romania’s Simona Halep.



Görges climbed two places to be ranked world No. 10, while Kristina Mladenovic of France fell out of the Top 10.



The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,965 points



Simona Halep (Romania) 7,616



Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,835



Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,690



Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445



Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000



Caroline Garcia (France) 4,495



Venus Williams (USA) 4,277



Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,031



Julia Görges (Germany) 2,900

