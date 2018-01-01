HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Nadal Maintains Top Spot in ATP Rankings



LONDON – Spain’s Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,760 points, ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer.



The 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who won the Australian Open title last month over Croatia’s Marin Cilic, needs just 155 points to get past Nadal and reach the ranking’s top position.



Cilic came in third with 4,960 points, while Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov kept his fourth position.



Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta maintained his 10th spot, behind Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.



The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points



Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605



Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960



Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,630



Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,610



Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,060



David Goffin (Belgium) 3,460



Jack Sock (USA) 2,880



Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,815



Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,705

LONDON – Spain’s Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,760 points, ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer.The 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who won the Australian Open title last month over Croatia’s Marin Cilic, needs just 155 points to get past Nadal and reach the ranking’s top position.Cilic came in third with 4,960 points, while Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov kept his fourth position.Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta maintained his 10th spot, behind Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows: Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

