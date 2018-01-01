 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Truce Mural Inaugurated in the Olympic Village in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Olympic Truce Mural was unveiled on Monday at the Olympic Village in PyeongChang, where the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will be held between Feb. 9-25.

After the Games, the mural will be moved to the Gangneung Olympic Park, located along the coast of the Sea of Japan and where most of the ice events will be held, and the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza, which is near the Alpensia resort, the venue for the skiing events.

“The Olympic Truce mural serves to build bridges in the current fragile world,” said Lee Hee-Beom, President of the Organizing Committee for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who also attended the ceremony, said “Given the special circumstances, the time and place of these Olympic Winter Games, it should be clear for everyone why this Olympic Truce is as relevant today as it was in ancient times. More than ever, the world needs the Olympic values of peace and friendship.”

The organizing committee has asked athletes participating in the Games to sign the mural – which is seven meters (23 feet) long and three meters high.

The PyeongChang Games, the venues for which are barely 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the border with North Korea, are being held against the backdrop of tensions on the peninsula over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.
 

