Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Ecuador (Click here for more)

Voters Say “Yes” in Ecuadorian Referendum, Early Results Say

QUITO – The National Electoral Council (CNE) revealed on Sunday preliminary results from Ecuador’s national referendum, which showed that voters approved the seven questions raised in the poll.

CNE president Nubia Villacis said that the question that garnered most support, about 74 percent, was the first one, which proposes that state officials convicted of corruption be banned from political activity and their assets seized.

About 63.6 percent supported question three, which seeks to repeal the indefinite re-election of public officials.

In question two, 64.7 percent of the voters approved the restructuring of the Council of Citizen Participation and Social Control, according to partial results.

About 73.9 percent voted “yes” to question four, which seeks to repeal the statute of limitations in cases of sexual abuse against children.

The fifth question, which proposes the prohibition of mining activity in urban centers and protected areas, was approved by 69.2 percent of the voters.

The sixth question, which seeks to repeal the law on taxing capital gains on land transfer, to boost construction and private investment and create additional jobs in related services, garnered support from 63.8 percent of the voters.

About 67.9 percent voted in support of the last question, which aims to reduce the area of oil drilling authorized by the National Assembly in the Yasuni National Park from 1,030 hectares to 300 hectares.

The first five questions of the referendum are legally binding, meaning that if approved by citizens, amendments to the current constitution must made. The last two are part of an advisory poll, which might lead to either the amendment of the current legislation or the introduction of new proposals.
 

