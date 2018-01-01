

Melbourne Lord Mayor Resigns over Sexual Harassment Allegations



MELBOURNE, Australia – The Lord Mayor of Melbourne has announced his resignation after he was accused last year of sexual harassment, his deputy said on Monday.



Robert Doyle’s resignation was confirmed by Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood in Melbourne.



“All parties involved in these circumstances are very distressed and my thoughts are with everyone involved,” Wood said.



“We recognize that this is an extremely difficult time for Mr. Doyle, his wife Emma Page-Campbell, and his four children. We are very hopeful that he has a full and speedy recovery from his current ill health,” he added.



Doyle’s resignation comes after his lawyers advised last week that he was “suffering serious ill health” due to stress resulting from the claims.



“Additional time was required to finalize the current investigation into allegations made against him,” according to a statement by the City of Melbourne.



An investigation was opened in December after Doyle was accused of sexual misconduct by female councilor Tessa Sullivan, who stepped down from her role over Doyle’s alleged behavior.



Doyle welcomed the investigation, calling the allegations “thoroughly abhorrent,” and said he would “cooperate fully to clear (his) name.”



