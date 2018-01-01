HOME | Opinion (Click here for more)

Michael Rowan: Maduro's Venezuela Campaign

Latin American guru Michael Rowan reveals the truth behind the great achievements of Chavez and Maduro in Venezuela.



By Michael Rowan



The Maduro campaign of 2018 has started gloriously. Surely, he deserves to lead for life, and even more if possible. The thousand-year Bolivarian revolution ignited by the humble paratrooper Hugo Chavez, in his 1992 march on Caracas that landed him in jail, is much pleased.



In fact, Maduro has progressed so far so fast that it would not be surprising if plans for a worldwide millennial celebration in 2992 – only 975 years away – were being pieced together by his world-class public relations brain trust.



This long-awaited event planning may be under wraps because so many in the Chavez base are starving that they may be too distracted to reflect on how glorious their situation really is.



So, let me remind them to wake up and stand up for the revolution they fought so well to attain in 1998.





Let me count the glorious achievements of the revolution: Political enemies have been vanquished, imprisoned and most are dead or dying. The judiciary makes the correct decision every time and the few exceptions are on the other side of the prison bars. The legislature is as obedient as Pavlov’s dog and can even lie down and roll over upon command. Those bothersome checks and balances on the leader’s power do not rise to the whisper of a tiny candle in the total universe of darkness into which we have gloriously plunged.



And the intelligence of the people cannot be properly overstated. They know from the testimony of their daily lives that the democracy, security, economy, education, health, and social welfare provided by The Commander cannot be matched no less exceeded anywhere on this earth.



The people know that the fake news heard about Venezuela emanates from the jealousy of vanquished savage capitalists, oligarchs and failed CIA agents hiding under their desks in Washington. The people know that the Commander’s honorable partners in Cuba, Russia. Iran and certain unmentioned narco-terrorist organizations will support the truth about our revolution and refute the lies about corruption, theft, and scandal besmirching our revolution.





The people know they deserve the democracy they get, and by gosh, they got the democracy they deserve.



The people have chosen our glorious revolution with a little help from the sycophants who count their votes, and they are proud of the predictable results. All they want is more of the same until the millennial celebration when it will take as many bolivars connected from end to end to circle the moon and return, seven or maybe eight round trips worth, to purchase one dollar.



Who needs a dollar when you own the glory of a revolution?





Michael Rowan is an author and political consultant who has advised presidential candidates throughout Latin America, including Governor Manuel Rosales in Venezuela, President Jaime Paz Zamora of Bolivia and President Oscar Arias of Costa Rica. In the U.S., he has advised winning candidates in 26 states. He has been an award winning columnist for El Universal, The Daily Journal -- predecessor to LAHT -- and the Latin American Herald Tribune since the 1990s. He is the author, with Douglas Schoen, of The Threat Closer to Home - Hugo Chavez and the War Against America.



