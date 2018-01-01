HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Stuani Leads Girona to 2-0 Victory over Athletic Club



GIRONA, Spain – Girona continues to make history after blanking Athletic Club 2-0 on two tallies by Cristhian Stuani on Sunday.



At Montilivi stadium, the Bilbao squad saw its 10-game streak without a loss brought to an end.



The match started out great for Girona, who played with the intensity and competitiveness that have come to characterize it.



And it didn’t take long for the squad to get on the board with Bilbao’s Andoni Lopez, making his first appearance with the team, committing a penalty by pushing Pablo Maffeo, and Stuani firing the penalty kick from to the left of Iago Herrerin for his 11th goal in La Liga play.



The Uruguayan has scored in the team’s last seven outings in Montilivi thereby becoming one of the fan-favorites.



After the tally, Athletic tried to wake up and got a clear opportunity five minutes later which came to nought, along with several good combinations near their rivals’ area, but Girona kept control of the situation and showed itself to be clearly superior virtually the entire way through the match before some 9,600 fans.



After the break, the game followed the same script with Girona dominating but Bilbao getting some good chances that it could not capitalize on.



Ultimately, Girona managed to sink its second goal in the 64th minute, when Portu tapped one into the central zone and the Uruguayan “killer” pushed the ball into the net for his 12th goal.



