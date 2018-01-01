 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Venezuela Downs Guatemala 3-1 to Move to Group II Davis Cup Semifinals

GUATEMALA CITY – Venezuela defeated Guatemala with two consecutive wins on Sunday, moving to the Group II American Zone semifinals in Davis Cup competition.

The Venezuelan team will now go up against Uruguay, which advanced with its 3-1 victory over El Salvador.

The first match on Sunday was a doubles confrontation in which Venezuela’s Luis David Martinez and Roberto Maytin beat locals Christopher Diaz and Wilfredo Gonzalez 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Starting in the second set, the Venezuelans lodged several protests with the match judge, although everything seemed to roll their way in the third set.

The Guatemalan strategy to put Diaz into the doubles match when Stefan Emilio Gonzalez had been scheduled to play did not pay off.

Diaz, who was due to take part in a singles match against Venezuela’s Ricardo Rodriguez, started of his match well, winning the first set 6-2, but the Venezuelan’s greater stamina then began to emerge and he won the last two sets 6-3, 6-0.

Group II consists of Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador, Uruguay, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia and Puerto Rico.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved