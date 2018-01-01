HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Venezuela Downs Guatemala 3-1 to Move to Group II Davis Cup Semifinals



GUATEMALA CITY – Venezuela defeated Guatemala with two consecutive wins on Sunday, moving to the Group II American Zone semifinals in Davis Cup competition.



The Venezuelan team will now go up against Uruguay, which advanced with its 3-1 victory over El Salvador.



The first match on Sunday was a doubles confrontation in which Venezuela’s Luis David Martinez and Roberto Maytin beat locals Christopher Diaz and Wilfredo Gonzalez 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.



Starting in the second set, the Venezuelans lodged several protests with the match judge, although everything seemed to roll their way in the third set.



The Guatemalan strategy to put Diaz into the doubles match when Stefan Emilio Gonzalez had been scheduled to play did not pay off.



Diaz, who was due to take part in a singles match against Venezuela’s Ricardo Rodriguez, started of his match well, winning the first set 6-2, but the Venezuelan’s greater stamina then began to emerge and he won the last two sets 6-3, 6-0.



Group II consists of Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador, Uruguay, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia and Puerto Rico.



