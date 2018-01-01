 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Correa Takes Atletico Madrid to 1-0 Victory over Valencia

MADRID – Argentina’s Angel Correa salvaged a scoreless tie to Atletico Madrid’s advantage on Sunday, downing visiting Valencia 1-0.

Atletico, playing rather morbid soccer before almost 50,000 home fans against the non-aggressive, but third-place Valencia, narrowed the gap with Barcelona in Spanish La Liga play to “only” nine points after Barça’s Girard Pique fended off the team’s first league loss of the season by squeaking through with a 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Although Stefan Savic and Diego Godin went down to injury in Sunday’s contest, Correa managed to set up a stunning blast into the top corner from middle-distance right by goaltender Neto in the 60th minute.

Valencia deserved the loss, one could argue, since the squad did not manage to put a single shot on goal during the entire match.

Valencia will now host Barcelona next Thursday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, after the Catalonian powerhouse won the home match.

Atletico kept Neto busy during the game and, despite the loss of Savic in the first half and Godin early in the second, it stuck with the job at hand with Koke shooting a pass to Correa, who whirled away from defenders and fired one right on target and just out of reach of the goaltender, although he was not able to repeat that performance when he had another chance some 15 minutes later.

Diego Simeone’s squad is now two points closer to Barcelona than it was a week ago after 22 weeks of La Liga action and, although its title hopes are slim, it is still in the race.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved