Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Peru Defeats Bolivia 3-0, Moves to Davis Cup Group II Semifinals

LA PAZ – Peru downed Bolivia on Sunday in the doubles match, attaining its third victory in the best-of-five tie and moving into the semifinals of Group II play in the Americas Zone of Davis Cup competition.

Duilio Beretta and Sergio Galdos defeated Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) in the first match on Sunday at the La Paz tennis club.

The series concluded 3-0 for Peru, which had gone into the third match with a 2-0 advantage attained in Saturday play.

In earlier weekend action, Beretta defeated Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-2, and in the second match, Juan Pablo Varillas got the best of Zeballos 7-6 (8), 6-4 to give Peru its 2-0 edge.

Although the Peruvian team has already qualified for the next round, two other matched were to be played on Sunday – Peru’s Jorge Panta against Bolivia’s Alejandro Mendoza and Mauricio Echazu (Peru) vs. Luis Chavez (Bolivia).

In the semifinals, Peru will play the winner of the faceoff between Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Accompanying Peru and Bolivia in Group II are Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador, Uruguay, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
 

