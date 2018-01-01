 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
  HOME | World

Funeral Held for Palestinian Teen Shot in Head by Israeli Troops

JERUSALEM – The funeral for a 19-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli troops was held on Sunday in Jenin, a city in the northern occupied West Bank.

Ahmed Abu Obeid was shot with live ammunition by the Israeli army during clashes in the village of Burqin, near Jenin, in the second of three raids on the village by Israeli forces over a 24-hour period, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

The raids were part of the ongoing intensive search for Ahmad Nasr Jarrar, who allegedly shot Israeli settler Rabbi Raziel Shevach near the northern West Bank city of Nablus last month, WAFA said.

Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would retroactively legalize Shevach’s settlement, which is considered illegal under Israeli law.

“Today, the government will provide a status for Havat Gilad in order to facilitate an orderly life there,” the prime minister told reporters ahead of his weekly Cabinet meeting.

All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law, as the land was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, it is illegal for an occupying power to transfer parts of its own population into the territory it occupies.
 

