Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Valverde Clinches 3rd Tour of Valencia Title

VALENCIA, Spain – Spanish Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde clinched his third Tour of Valencia title on Sunday, while BMC Racing Belgian rider Jurgen Roelandts won the fifth and final stage.

Valverde, who won two stages, succeeded his Colombian teammate, Nairo Quintana, who won the 2017 title.

The 37-year-old Valverde proved that the knee surgery he underwent after crashing out of the 2017 Tour de France was a thing of the past.

Thanks to a late attack, Roelandts won the 135.2-kilometer stage, clocking a time of 2:58.26, ahead of LottoNL-Jumbo Dutch rider Danny van Poppel.

French AG2R La Mondiale rider Clement Venturini took third place, finishing just one second off the pace.

With the queen fourth stage under his belt, being out of the top 10 in the last stage did not prevent Valverde from adding a third title in Valencia and building on his success in 2004 and 2007.

Valverde maintained a 14-second lead over countryman Luis Leon Sanchez, of Astana, who took the second spot in the overall standings.
 

