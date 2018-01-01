 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kvitova Beats Mladenovic, Takes St. Petersburg Title

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia – Czech world No. 29 Petra Kvitova defeated France’s Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday to take the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The 27-year-old Kvitova, a wildcard, saved every break point she faced against Mladenovic, the world No. 10, during the 65-minute match, winning her 21st career title and first since June 2017.

“This was a special tournament for me,” Kvitova said after the match. “All week, I played unbelievable matches and I really had to fight to make the final.”

On her way to her first title in St. Petersburg, the two-time Grand Slam champion ousted Russia’s Elena Vesnina, the reigning Indian Wells champion, and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

Kvitova was off the WTA Tour for several months last year after suffering serious wounds to her racket-holding left hand in a knife attack.

The two-time Wimbledon champion underwent a four-hour operation to repair tendons and nerves in her left hand after a burglar stabbed her at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, on Dec. 20, 2016.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved