

Kvitova Beats Mladenovic, Takes St. Petersburg Title



ST. PETERSBURG, Russia – Czech world No. 29 Petra Kvitova defeated France’s Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday to take the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in St. Petersburg, Russia.



The 27-year-old Kvitova, a wildcard, saved every break point she faced against Mladenovic, the world No. 10, during the 65-minute match, winning her 21st career title and first since June 2017.



“This was a special tournament for me,” Kvitova said after the match. “All week, I played unbelievable matches and I really had to fight to make the final.”



On her way to her first title in St. Petersburg, the two-time Grand Slam champion ousted Russia’s Elena Vesnina, the reigning Indian Wells champion, and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.



Kvitova was off the WTA Tour for several months last year after suffering serious wounds to her racket-holding left hand in a knife attack.



The two-time Wimbledon champion underwent a four-hour operation to repair tendons and nerves in her left hand after a burglar stabbed her at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, on Dec. 20, 2016.



