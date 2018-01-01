HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Monterrey Blows Out Leon 5-1, Takes Lead in Mexico’s Clausura Tournament



MONTERREY, Mexico – Coach Antonio Mohamed’s Monterrey Rayados blew out Leon 5-1 to take first place in the Mexican league’s 2018 Clausura tournament.



Aviles Hurtado scored goals in the 16th and 66th minutes, while Rogelio Funes Mori added a score in the 22nd minute, Alfonso Gonzalez nailed a goal in the 48th minute and Jonathan Urretavizcaya scored in the 70th minute for the Rayados.



Leon’s only goal in Saturday’s match came in the 60th minute, when Elias Hernandez managed to put his team on the scoreboard.



Monterrey, which has 11 points, is the leader in the standings on goal differential, while America, which also has 11 points, is in second place.



Henry Martin had a hat trick as America blasted the Lobos BUAP 5-1 at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.



Morelia, a 3-2 winner over Pachuca, is in third place with 10 points in the Mexican soccer league’s Clausura 2018 tournament.



Tijuana, which played to a 0-0 tie against Santos Laguna, is right behind Morelia in the standings.



