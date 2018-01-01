 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

North Korea to Send Head of Parliament to South Korea for Winter Olympics

SEOUL – North Korea will send the head of its parliament to South Korea for the start of the Winter Olympics, Seoul’s ministry of unification said on Sunday.

Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, would lead a group of government representatives traveling to the South between Feb. 9-11, the ministry’s statement said.

The purpose of the visit would be assist with the Winter Games, the statement added, and in addition to Kim, three North Korean governmental delegates and 18 other officials are to help with the PyeongChang games.

The trip is set to coincide with a visit by United States Vice President Mike Pence, scheduled to touch down in South Korea on Feb. 8.

In January, the two Koreas – which have technically been at war for 65 years – signed a historic agreement paving the way for athletes from the North to be able to compete in the games.

Athletes from the North and the South will march under the Korean Unification Flag during the inaugural procession of the Olympics.

Besides athletes, North Korea has also agreed to send hundreds of musicians and entertainers to the games, which end Feb. 25.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved