Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Ramos Leads Spain to Davis Cup Quarterfinals

MARBELLA, Spain – Spain’s Albert Ramos defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Sunday, leading Spain to the Davis Cup quarterfinal with a 3-1 win over Great Britain in the World Group first-round.

After a battle that lasted for three hours and 43 minutes, Ramos emerged victorious 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to give Spain its 26th straight Davis Cup home win, two shy of the record currently held by Italy.

“It was a very special match, incredible. I would like to thank the fans because they were essential,” Ramos said after winning his second rubber this weekend in the southern Spanish city of Marbella.

Ramos had a 4-0 lead in the first set, only to watch it vanish as Norrie rallied back, forcing a tiebreak.

However, the Spanish player managed to win in the tiebreak, sealing the first set after 75 minutes.

British fans at the Puente Romano Tennis Club enthusiastically cheered Norrie, who was able to break Ramos’ serve twice, winning the second set in just 34 minutes.

Looking concerned, Ramos squandered a 2-0 lead in the third set, which saw both players losing four service games total, heading to a tiebreak that the Spaniard clinched with an aggressive performance.

Disappointed, Norrie seemed to have run out of steam, and Ramos controlled the fourth set, breaking his rival’s serve twice.

On Friday, Ramos had given Spain the lead after the first rubber, defeating Liam Broady, before debutant Norrie got his team on the scoreboard, upsetting Roberto Bautista-Agut.

However, Spain retook the lead on Saturday as Pablo Carreño-Busta and Feliciano Lopez defeated the British pair of Jaime Murray and Dominic Inglot in the doubles rubber.

For a place in the semifinals, Spain is to host the German team, which defeated hosts Australia earlier on Sunday.

Germany has won 10 out of 16 previous Davis Cup duels against Spain, most recently in the World Group first round in 2014 held at Frankfurt, where the hosts prevailed 4-1.
 

