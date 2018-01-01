HOME | Central America

Costa Rica Holds General Elections



SAN JOSE – Costa Rica is holding general elections on Sunday, with voters electing a new president and legislators for the 2018-2022 term.



“We have 100 percent of the polling places, from coast to coast, open and receiving ballots from Costa Ricans,” Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) chairman Luis Antonio Sobrado said.



The Central American country’s 6,542 polling places opened at 6:00 am and will close at 6:00 pm, the TSE said.



A total of 13 candidates are vying for the presidency, but the latest polls show that five were getting most of the support from voters and the top two finishers will head to a run-off.



President Luis Guillermo Solis voted at the Colegio Mexico in San Jose, Costa Rica’s capital, and urged citizens to vote.



“We should feel very happy that we have an opportunity to vote, something that many countries don’t enjoy. We’re all one family, we live in the same country and we have an obligation to love and care for each other. You have to go out and vote,” Solis said.



