Henry Martin Gets Hat Trick as America Blasts the Lobos 5-1



MEXICO CITY – Henry Martin had a hat trick as America blasted the Lobos BUAP 5-1 during the fifth week of the Mexican soccer league’s Clausura 2018 tournament.



Martin nailed goals in minutes 35, 45 and 47, while Renato Ibarra added a score in the 79th minute and Jeremy Menez finished it off for the Aguilas in minute 82.



Eduardo Tercero had the lone goal for the Lobos in the 76th minute of Saturday’s match.



The victory puts America, which has 11 points, in second place in the standings.



Monterrey, which also has 11 points, is the leader in the standings on goal differential.



On Sunday, defending champion Tigres UANL will take on the Pumas at home in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the weekend.



