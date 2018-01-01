 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thousands Turn Out for Rally in Greece over Name Dispute with Neighbor

ATHENS – Hundreds of thousands of people of all ages came out in protest in the Greek capital city of Athens on Sunday over a long-running dispute with a neighboring country whose official name includes the word “Macedonia.”

Protesters flocked to Athens from all over the country, on buses chartered by local bishops and mayors, in cars and on public transport.

Amid shouts of “Macedonia is Greece, Greece is Macedonia” and “Hands off Macedonia,” the demonstrators expressed their rejection of any possible solution to a dispute with the government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia that involved using the word “Macedonia,” a term they see belonging exclusively to the northern Greek region of the same name.

Scores of people were seen on Sunday brandishing national flags outside the Greek parliament building in Syntagma Square.

Among those present at the rally were the leader the far-right Golden Dawn party, Nikolaos Michaloliakos, and a former conservative prime minister, Andonis Samaras, as well as bishops and mayors.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at the rally, Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, 92, urged Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras not to be afraid of the people and to arrange a plebiscite before plowing on with any agreement with FYROM, which he warned was seeking to expand its territory to the detriment of Greece.

Police put the number of participants at about 140,000, while the organizers estimated 1.5 million had turned out for the action.

Street vendors took advantage of the occasion, selling national flags and others featuring the double-headed eagle – a symbol of the Byzantine Empire – at prices fluctuating between €1-€10 ($1.2-$12.46).

Since FYROM declared its independence in 1991, Greece has been opposed to its official name.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved