

A 10-Man Roma Back on Track with 1-0 Win over Hellas Verona



VERONA, Italy – After three defeats and as many draws, a 10-man Roma squad got back on track on Sunday, seizing a 1-0 away victory over Hellas Verona in the 23rd round of Serie A.



Roma’s lone goal came just 45 seconds into the match from midfielder Cengiz Under, but it was all his side needed to secure the win and the much-needed three points in the Italian league standings.



Roma’s midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off after he was shown a straight red card in the 51st minute.



With this win, Roma remains in the fifth position in the Italian league with 44 points, while Hellas Verona is in the penultimate place with 16 points.



In the last six games, Roma only gained three points in the Serie A table out of 18 possible, while watching other teams widen their leads.



Napoli currently sits atop the league standings with 57 points, one point ahead of defending champion Juventus, and is set to visit Benevento later on Sunday.



Second-placed Juventus will host Sassuolo Calcio in the same round.



