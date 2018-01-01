 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lindsey Vonn Wins Second Consecutive World Cup Downhill Race in Germany

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – United States skier Lindsey Vonn claimed on Sunday her second downhill win of the weekend as part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup competition.

Saturday marked the Minnesotan skier’s 80th World Cup victory, which she swiftly followed up with her 81st on Sunday.

“Lindsey Vonn left a big mark on the German soil by winning a second downhill in a row to claim her career’s 81st World Cup win,” the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

Vonn’s double win saw her edging even closer to Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 World Cup wins, and stood her in good steads ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in South Korea, where she would be traveling in the coming hours.

Italy’s Sofia Goggia finished Sunday’s race in second, as she had done so the day before, while Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein wound up third.

Goggia continued to lead the downhill leader board, but Vonn managed to close the gap to 23 points (429 versus 406).
 

