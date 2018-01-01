HOME | Ecuador (Click here for more)

Ecuador Holds Referendum on Presidential Term Limits, Other Issues



QUITO – Ecuador is holding a national referendum on Sunday backed by President Lenin Moreno that addresses several issues, including presidential re-election.



“As of now, the situation is positive, the precincts are open. The only thing that we are seeing is low turnout by citizens to cast ballots,” National Electoral Council (CNE) president Nubia Villacis told Teleamazonas.



Some 13 million citizens, including 400,000 living abroad, are eligible to vote in the referendum.



Among the seven issues addressed in the referendum are corruption, presidential re-election and the environment.



QUITO – Ecuador is holding a national referendum on Sunday backed by President Lenin Moreno that addresses several issues, including presidential re-election.“As of now, the situation is positive, the precincts are open. The only thing that we are seeing is low turnout by citizens to cast ballots,” National Electoral Council (CNE) president Nubia Villacis told Teleamazonas.Some 13 million citizens, including 400,000 living abroad, are eligible to vote in the referendum.Among the seven issues addressed in the referendum are corruption, presidential re-election and the environment. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

