

Norway’s Forfang Wins Last Leg of Ski Jumping World Cup before Olympics



WILLINGEN, Germany – Norway’s Johann Forfang won on Sunday the most recent event in the Ski Jumping World Cup season before heading to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



After two jumps of 147.5 and 144.5 meters, Forfang scored a total of 271.4 points, defeating Poland’s Kamil Stoch, the overall leader.



“I think that the Norwegian team is capable of fighting for a medal in every competition at the Olympics,” Forfang said after his win.



Stoch had to settle for the second spot with a score of 269.4 points, beating out his countryman Piotr Zyla, who rounded out the podium at the Muehlenkopfschanze ski jumping hill, located in Willingen, Germany.



Stoch was also looking ahead to the PyeongChang games, but remained more guarded about his country’s medal prospects.



“Tomorrow afternoon we will be flying to Korea. I have no expectations, I hope the weather conditions will be fair for everyone and there’ll be a nice atmosphere,” Stoch said.



Forfang, the 2015 juniors world champion, earned on Sunday his second win at a World Cup event, following his success in the German district of Titisee-Neustadt on March 12, 2016.



This year’s World Cup circuit began Nov. 19, 2017 and the final event is to take place March 25, 2018.



