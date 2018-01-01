 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Norway’s Forfang Wins Last Leg of Ski Jumping World Cup before Olympics

WILLINGEN, Germany – Norway’s Johann Forfang won on Sunday the most recent event in the Ski Jumping World Cup season before heading to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

After two jumps of 147.5 and 144.5 meters, Forfang scored a total of 271.4 points, defeating Poland’s Kamil Stoch, the overall leader.

“I think that the Norwegian team is capable of fighting for a medal in every competition at the Olympics,” Forfang said after his win.

Stoch had to settle for the second spot with a score of 269.4 points, beating out his countryman Piotr Zyla, who rounded out the podium at the Muehlenkopfschanze ski jumping hill, located in Willingen, Germany.

Stoch was also looking ahead to the PyeongChang games, but remained more guarded about his country’s medal prospects.

“Tomorrow afternoon we will be flying to Korea. I have no expectations, I hope the weather conditions will be fair for everyone and there’ll be a nice atmosphere,” Stoch said.

Forfang, the 2015 juniors world champion, earned on Sunday his second win at a World Cup event, following his success in the German district of Titisee-Neustadt on March 12, 2016.

This year’s World Cup circuit began Nov. 19, 2017 and the final event is to take place March 25, 2018.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved