MADRID – Getafe had on Sunday a number of chances, but failed to find the back of the net in its 0-0 home draw against Leganes in the 22nd round of La Liga.
After the snowy match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium, Getafe remains in the 10th position on goal difference with 29 points, tied with 11th-placed Leganes.
Getafe had several more opportunities to score than Leganes, but failed to deliver.
Unbeaten Barcelona, which will be hosted by Espanyol later on Sunday, leads the La Liga table with 57 points, 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.