River Plate Beats Olimpo 2-0 in Superliga Argentina



BUENOS AIRES – River Plate beat Olimpo 2-0 in the Superliga Argentina, thanks to two goals by Ignacio Scocco.



River Plate is 1-1 since the resumption of league play last month.



Coach Marcelo Gallardo’s team has just 18 points, trailing league leader Boca Juniors, which has 33 points.



In other action on Saturday, Independiente beat Colon 1-0 in Santa Fe on a penalty kick by Leandro Fernandez, while Rosario Central knocked off Union 1-0 on a goal by Fernando Tobio.



Banfield and Atletico Tucuman played to a 0-0 tie.



On Sunday, Arsenal will take on Gimnasia and San Lorenzo will play Boca Juniors, among other matchups.



