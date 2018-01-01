 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Hungary’s Babos Earns 3rd Career WTA Title in Taiwan at Kozlova’s Expense

TAIPEI – Timea Babos of Hungary claimed on Sunday her third career WTA singles title after defeating Kateryna Kozlova 7-5, 6-1 in the Taiwan Open final.

The fourth seed Babos needed one hour and 25 minutes to take revenge for her defeat in the only previous career match against Ukraine’s Kozlova, which took place in 2015 during the qualifying round of the Qatar Total Open.

“The first set, I think it was very difficult for me to start,” said Babos. “I was a bit slower today than before. It’s a final, somehow you have to manage a different kind of nerves.”

Babos rallied back twice in the first set, losing her first and third service games, but managed to seal it thanks to a third break at 6-5.

The 24-year-old Babos’s momentum continued, taking a 3-0 lead in the second set, with Kozlova having to wait until the fourth game to get on the score board.

That was the only game Babos dropped during the second set, sealing her second title in 2018 after finding success in the Australian Open women’s doubles with Kristina Mladenovic of France.

Babos had won Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey in 2012 and the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest 2017.
 

