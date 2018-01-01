 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 20 Dead as Search Continues for Migrant Bodies off Morocco’s Coast

MELILLA, Spain – Spanish and Moroccan rescue teams resumed on Sunday aerial and maritime search operations off the coast of Spain’s autonomous city of Melilla in northern Africa, after the bodies of at least 20 migrants were recovered from the sea, according to authorities.

Sources from Melilla’s government delegation said a special unit of police divers and a helicopter were called up from their bases early Sunday to join Moroccan patrol teams in the search for more missing people.

“The 21 people who died were traveling on a small boat bound for Melilla,” tweeted an activist from the “Walking Borders” NGO, Helena Maleno, adding that the total number of passengers had been higher and there were “no confirmed survivors” yet.

Spanish authorities had earlier said 20 bodies were pulled from the Alboran Sea after being spotted by passengers on a ferry on Saturday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered roughly half an hour after the ferry departed and maritime rescue services were alerted to the situation.

An underwater search operation was subsequently launched involving a special unit of the Spanish Civil Guard.

Once the bodies were located, the unit sought collaboration with Moroccan patrol boats, as they were in the African country’s jurisdiction.

It was unclear when exactly the boat on which the migrants, all of whom were of sub-Saharan origin, were traveling got into trouble, but a coastal storm had swept the area in recent days.

Due to currents and sea conditions, authorities from both countries deemed it necessary to comb the area more extensively.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved