

Afghan President Approves Respectful Retirement of 164 Generals



KABUL – Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani approved on Sunday a respectful retirement for 164 generals and bringing in of army reforms in order to win a war against insurgents and bring about peace at a moment of increased violence in the country.



Presidential spokesperson Shah Hussain Murtazwai confirmed to EFE that Ghani signed a document that would bring the retirement of the generals into effect.



“I just signed the respectful retirement of 164 (army) generals. We want reforms to win the war and peace. We don’t want reforms just for the sake of reforms. This process will continue for our brighter future,” Ghani said on Twitter.



“The step is aimed at bringing reforms and giving opportunity to the young officers to work in Defense Ministry,” said Murtazwai.



Defense Ministry spokesperson General Dawlat Waziri explained to EFE that the retiring generals “have completed the years of serving in army and other criteria of retirement,” which under a new law, caps the maximum age between 56-62 years.



Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), created by the United States Congress, said in its 2017 report that Ghani had stressed “the importance of creating a more competent, younger generation of leaders as essential to security sector reforms.”



The reforms initiated in recent years by the Afghan government include the expulsion of nearly 1,400 members of the army, and even the arrest of several generals, for corruption.



Currently, the armed forces of Afghanistan have 174,450 members, according to latest SIGAR data released in August last year.



Afghanistan is witnessing one of its bloodiest phases following the end of the 2015 NATO military mission, which is still present in the country to train Afghan forces.



