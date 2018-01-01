

India’s Sharma Wins 2018 Maybank Championship



KUALA LUMPUR – Shubhankar Sharma of India claimed on Sunday his second European Tour trophy this season at the 2018 Maybank Championship golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur.



The Indian champ finished the four-day tournament at 21 under par with a total of 267 strokes, two shots ahead of Spain’s Jorge Campillo.



“I played pretty solid and it wasn’t easy because it was windy,” Sharma said.



Pablo Larrazabal of Spain and Ryan Fox of the United States tied for third, three strokes behind Sharma.



Recalling how Campillo had started the day four shots ahead, Sharma said: “To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the leaderboard. I wanted to set a target in my mind and try to achieve it.”



Sharma’s streak began on the fourth hole, where he made his first of four birdies in a row.



By the 11th hole, he was nipping at Campillo’s heels after sinking six birdies in eight holes and cutting the Spaniard’s lead to one.



“On the 13th, I knew I was somewhere near the leaders; but on 16, I knew I had a two-shot lead. I told myself ‘If I can make two more birdies, that would give me a good chance to win.’”



The Maybank trophy is Sharma’s second victory in the European circuit, after his win in Johannesburg, South Africa, last December.



