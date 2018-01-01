 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

India’s Sharma Wins 2018 Maybank Championship

KUALA LUMPUR – Shubhankar Sharma of India claimed on Sunday his second European Tour trophy this season at the 2018 Maybank Championship golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

The Indian champ finished the four-day tournament at 21 under par with a total of 267 strokes, two shots ahead of Spain’s Jorge Campillo.

“I played pretty solid and it wasn’t easy because it was windy,” Sharma said.

Pablo Larrazabal of Spain and Ryan Fox of the United States tied for third, three strokes behind Sharma.

Recalling how Campillo had started the day four shots ahead, Sharma said: “To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the leaderboard. I wanted to set a target in my mind and try to achieve it.”

Sharma’s streak began on the fourth hole, where he made his first of four birdies in a row.

By the 11th hole, he was nipping at Campillo’s heels after sinking six birdies in eight holes and cutting the Spaniard’s lead to one.

“On the 13th, I knew I was somewhere near the leaders; but on 16, I knew I had a two-shot lead. I told myself ‘If I can make two more birdies, that would give me a good chance to win.’”

The Maybank trophy is Sharma’s second victory in the European circuit, after his win in Johannesburg, South Africa, last December.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved