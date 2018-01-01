 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

South African Motorcycling Aficionados Gather to Share Stories, Swap Parts

JOHANNESBURG – Scores of classic motorcycle fans gathered in the South African city of Johannesburg on Sunday for a monthly meeting that offers bike lovers a chance to share stories, swap parts and brush up on their biking knowledge.

The meeting was organized by the Classic Motorcycle Club, which was set up in 1968 with the aim of bringing together people with a shared love of classic motorcycles, according to the club.

“The main purpose of the club is to provide a facility where owners and enthusiasts of the older motorcycles can get together, have enjoyable social rides and gatherings,” the club said on its website.

Besides the possibility of purchasing spares, another draw of the club is being able to access technical information about older bikes, which, to be considered “classic,” must be at least 20 years old, according to the club.

Bikers were seen sifting through parts in a garage and members of the club arriving on their prized machines.

The club claims to have over 300 members and boasts a library where people can build on their knowledge of classic motorcycles.
 

