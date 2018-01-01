 
Germany Beats Australia, Advances to Davis Cup Quarterfinals

BRISBANE, Australia – Germany secured on Sunday a place in the Davis Cup quarterfinals after its star Alexander Zverev defeated Australia’s last hope Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-2, giving Germany a 3-1 lead in the World Group team competition.

Germany will compete in the quarterfinals tie against the winner of the duel between Spain and Great Britain.

On Friday, Zverev started off strong, beating Australia’s Alex De Minaur 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), while Kyrgios evened the score after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

However, Kyrgios did not take part in Saturday’s doubles rubber, and Germany’s Tim Puetz and Struff beat the Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and John Peers 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
 

