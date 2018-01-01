

Toyota to Recall 181,797 Cars in China over Faulty Airbags



BEIJING – Japan’s Toyota will recall 181,797 cars in China over faulty airbags, Chinese authorities announced on Sunday.



From Feb. 10 onward, the company will recall 73,084 New Highlander vehicles manufactured between May 5, 2015 and Feb. 4, 2016, and 98,218 Levin vehicles manufactured between May 4, 2015 and Feb. 4, 2016, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China.



The recall will also affect 5,804 Levin hybrid cars produced between Oct. 11, 2015 and Feb. 4, 2016, as well as 4,691 Corolla hybrid cars manufactured between Nov. 21, 2015 and Feb. 2, 2016.



Toyota said it would replace all faulty parts for free.



