Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

IOC Says PyeongChang Winter Olympics Villages among Best Ever

SEOUL – The International Olympic Committee called on Sunday the PyeongChang Winter Olympics games villages one of the best ever.

IOC Members had unanimously praised the extraordinary work of the PyeongChang organizing committee and the speed with which the work was being completed, IOC president Thomas Bach said at a press conference following a two-day long meeting of the organization’s executive board.

“The facilities overall are really excellent and this is particularly true for the Olympic villages. I had the opportunity to see both (…) to my knowledge, in my experience, these villages are among the best that we have ever had in the Winter Games, if not the best,” he said.

Bach said the board also discussed simplifying the process of nomination for future Olympics games, which would cut costs by around $1 billion for the Summer Games, and by $500 million for the Winter Games.

The IOC also announced an independent probe into allegations of sexual abuse by former United States gymnastics national team osteopathic physician Larry Nassar in a statement.

Bach said the IOC is deeply shaken over the incident and that it supports the victims and applauds them for speaking up.
 

