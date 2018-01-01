 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German Chancellor, SPD Leader Acknowledge Differences, Push for Coalition

BERLIN – Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of the social democrats, Martin Schulz, reiterated on Sunday their willingness to arrive at an agreement to be able to form a stable government coalition, though both acknowledged there were still topics that required further discussion.

The parties had been expected to present a pact on a new grand coalition, but two additional days of meetings between Merkel’s conservative bloc and Schulz’s Social Democratic Party were now being floated.

“We’ve worked well up until now, but there are still significant issues that need to be clarified,” said Merkel upon her arrival to the SPD party headquarters in Berlin, ahead of another round of talks.

Merkel, who was looking to clinch her fourth mandate as chancellor, said she was approaching the final phase positively but was conscious there were “difficult negotiations” ahead.

Schulz for his part confirmed a lack of consensus on three key issues for his party: the SPD was seeking an end to unjustified temporary contracts, guaranteed equal treatment regarding health insurance, and improved access to housing, particularly in the rental market.

Greenpeace activists were gathering in protest outside the SPD headquarters early Sunday, calling on Merkel to live up to the reduction of emissions targets that her government set for 2020.

Once an agreement is reached, Schulz and the SPD leadership will have to present it to party members for a final green light on moving into a coalition arrangement.

Since the last federal elections were held in September 2017, when no party secured a sufficient majority to be able to govern alone, Merkel’s conservative bloc has been in talks with various parties aimed at reaching an agreement on forming a coalition.

The SPD had initially ruled out its involvement in another grand coalition, but after initial efforts to form a coalition with the liberal Free Democratic Party and Alliance 90/The Greens collapsed it altered its stance, and party members narrowly voted in favor of moving forward with negotiations.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved