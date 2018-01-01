 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Deportivo Fires Head Coach Parralo

A CORUÑA, Spain – Deportivo La Coruña announced on Sunday the dismissal of its head coach, Cristobal Parralo, who took charge of the La Liga side’s first team at the end of October.

Deportivo said in a statement on its official website that the club’s board of directors had decided to let go of the Spanish coach, who succeeded his compatriot Pepe Mel.

“Deportivo wants to thank Cristobal for his effort, dedication and work,” the club said.

Parralo’s firing comes two days after Deportivo’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Real Sociedad on Friday in the 22nd round of La Liga.

Deportivo is now in the 18th position out of 20 teams in the La Liga table, with 17 points.
 

