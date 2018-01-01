

Argentine Mother Continues Search for Daughter in Indonesia



JAKARTA – An Argentine woman continued her search on Sunday for her missing seven-year-old daughter, who was reportedly taken to Indonesia by her father eight months ago.



Jorge Gabriel Langone, who did not have custody of the child called Alum, picked her up from her school in Buenos Aires on June 5, 2017, and left Argentina with the help of his family without informing the mother, Elizabeth Avalos.



“The feeling is inexplicable; I don’t have words to explain it. Only a mother or a father could imagine that; this feeling of not being able to breathe,” Avalos, who had sole custody of Alum, told EFE over telephone from Malaysia on Sunday.



Langone, 41, known also as “Gito” or “Dalam,” has been traveling with Alum and his current partner, Candela Soledad Gutierrez and had blocked all communication with Avalos.



The fugitive couple had reportedly entered Brazil from Bolivia, and then left for Malaysia, where the authorities were alerted following inquiries by Avalos, who said that although Argentina’s foreign ministry supported her search and paid for her travels, in Malaysia the search was stalled owing to a lack of cooperation from the authorities.



“I had a lot of data, mails and telephones, but they did not have the necessary tools to use the material effectively,” she rued.



Avalos added that in December she was told by people who helped Langone cross the border that the fugitives traveled from the state of Johor in southern Malaysia to Batam in northwestern Indonesia, and from there they continued toward Jakarta by boat.



The Interpol has ordered the search and arrest of Langone and Gutierrez after canceling their passports and listed Alum as missing.



