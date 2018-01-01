 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Argentine Mother Continues Search for Daughter in Indonesia

JAKARTA – An Argentine woman continued her search on Sunday for her missing seven-year-old daughter, who was reportedly taken to Indonesia by her father eight months ago.

Jorge Gabriel Langone, who did not have custody of the child called Alum, picked her up from her school in Buenos Aires on June 5, 2017, and left Argentina with the help of his family without informing the mother, Elizabeth Avalos.

“The feeling is inexplicable; I don’t have words to explain it. Only a mother or a father could imagine that; this feeling of not being able to breathe,” Avalos, who had sole custody of Alum, told EFE over telephone from Malaysia on Sunday.

Langone, 41, known also as “Gito” or “Dalam,” has been traveling with Alum and his current partner, Candela Soledad Gutierrez and had blocked all communication with Avalos.

The fugitive couple had reportedly entered Brazil from Bolivia, and then left for Malaysia, where the authorities were alerted following inquiries by Avalos, who said that although Argentina’s foreign ministry supported her search and paid for her travels, in Malaysia the search was stalled owing to a lack of cooperation from the authorities.

“I had a lot of data, mails and telephones, but they did not have the necessary tools to use the material effectively,” she rued.

Avalos added that in December she was told by people who helped Langone cross the border that the fugitives traveled from the state of Johor in southern Malaysia to Batam in northwestern Indonesia, and from there they continued toward Jakarta by boat.

The Interpol has ordered the search and arrest of Langone and Gutierrez after canceling their passports and listed Alum as missing.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved