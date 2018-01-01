

China Says US Overstated Its Nuke Power in Nuclear Posture Review



BEIJING – China firmly opposed on Sunday a nuclear review by the United States, saying it exaggerated the threat of Beijing’s nuke capabilities.



The Chinese Ministry of National Defense said that the Nuclear Posture Review, prepared by the US State, Defense and Energy departments to reinforce its nuclear deterrence strategy, speculates about China’s nuclear ambitions.



“We hope the US would discard its ‘cold-war mentality,’ shoulder its own special and primary responsibility in nuclear disarmament, understand correctly China’s strategic intention and take a fair view on China’s national defense and military development,” said ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.



China and Russia are reinforcing and modernizing their nuclear forces, Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon had said while presenting the NPR, which is yet to be approved by the Congress yet.



The new nuclear defense policy of the US government coincides with the National Defense Strategy presented by Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Jan. 19, which focuses on the growing threat posed by countries such as Russia, China, and most importantly, North Korea.



The US has been looking to redesign its nuclear posture to reinforce its nuclear deterrence strategy without increasing its current nuclear arsenal, which has been reduced by around 85 percent in the last decade.



