

Kim Jong-un, Wife Enjoy Midnight Ride in New Electric Bus



SEOUL – North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un took a midnight ride through the streets of Pyongyang on one of the city’s new trolley buses, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.



Kim Jong-un, who was accompanied by wife Ri Sol-ju and senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, reportedly praised the homegrown electric bus as comfortable and reliable.



He was also pleased with its speed and suspension, the report added.



Kim had earlier inspected the bus during a trip to the Pyongyang Trolley Bus Factory.



